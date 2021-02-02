CDC order requiring face masks on airlines, public transit now in effect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting just before midnight Monday, those traveling into, within or out of the United States are required to wear face masks deemed appropriate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC issued the order at the end of January, building upon an executive order announced by President Joe Biden on his second day in office.

The order makes refusal to wear a mask a violation of federal law which is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other federal, state and local authorities. Failure to comply with the requirement can result in civil penalties.

A spokesperson for TSA New England tells 12 News “a decision on civil penalty amounts is not final, however our primary goal is to seek voluntary compliance from the traveling public.”

The TSA requirement will be in effect through at least May 11.

T.F Green Airport has provided TSA agents with a supply of several hundred masks to give away to any travelers who are working their way through security without one, according to TSA New England.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) also provides complimentary “PVD Cares Kits” upon request, which include a face covering.

In January, T.F. Green saw an average of roughly 1,200 passengers a day go through TSA checkpoints. At New England’s six largest airports, that number was just under 17,200 per day, according to the TSA New England spokesperson.

The CDC order applies to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares, and travelers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while riding, getting on and off rides, and in waiting areas.

Travelers are allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking.

Children under 2 years of age are exempt from the order, along with people with a disability that makes it unsafe to wear a mask.

The CDC said some face coverings are not good enough to comply with the rule:

Masks worn in a way that does not cover both the mouth and nose

Face shields or goggles (face shields or goggles may be worn to supplement a mask that meets required attributes)

Scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, or bandannas

Shirt or sweater collars (e.g., turtleneck collars) pulled up over the mouth and nose.

Masks made from loosely woven fabric or that are knitted, i.e., fabrics that let light pass through

Masks made from materials that are hard to breathe through (such as vinyl, plastic or leather)

Masks containing slits, exhalation valves, or punctures

Masks that do not fit properly (large gaps, too loose or too tight)

The CDC says traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus due to being in close contact with others – often for long periods of time – and that face masks reduce travelers’ chances of breathing in respiratory droplets carrying the virus.