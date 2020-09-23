CBS All Access Original Series “Star Trek: Discovery”

This morning on The Rhode Show from “Star Trek: Discovery” Actors Doug Jones (First Officer Saru), and Mary Wiseman (Cadet Sylvia Tilly) joined us.

Season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS, Thursday, Oct. 15, and new episodes of the series’ 13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

Special limited run of season 1 on the CBS Television Network premieres September 24 @10PM ET/PT.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

