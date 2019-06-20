Caught on Camera: Brawl at youth baseball game leads to investigation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS) — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a group of adults who got into a physical fight at a youth baseball game on Saturday. It happened at Westgate Elementary during a Bear Creek Junior Baseball game.

Police say it started with controversy over a call. A 13-year-old umpire said one of the 7-year-olds batted out of order.

“These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We’re looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts,” the police department tweeted. “Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported.”

Police said they are especially interested in identifying the man in the white shirt and teal shorts — saying he caused serious injuries.