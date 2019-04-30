Care New England CEO: Lifespan is ‘fear-mongering’ on Partners deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Care New England President and CEO Dr. James Fanale on Tuesday defended his company’s proposed acquisition by Partners HealthCare, accusing leaders at rival hospital group Lifespan of attacking the transaction because they fear competition.

Care New England has launched a new website, rihealthfuture.com, making the case for Partners’ proposed takeover less than a week after Lifespan put up its own site slamming the deal. Partners, the largest hospital group in Massachusetts and the parent of Brigham & Women’s, is seeking state regulators’ OK to acquire CNE and its three hospitals, Women & Infants, Kent and Butler.



“There’s no question that Partners and the Brigham are world-class, high-quality institutions, which will bring something positive to the state of Rhode Island,” Fanale told WPRI 12. “There’s no question about that. A lot of the fear-mongering is concerning. But it’s going to provide added health care services to the state of Rhode Island and to Rhode Islanders.”

“They’re not a fly-by-night operation,” Fanale said of Partners. “Everybody knows they’re financially strong and they have the highest quality that there is out there. How can that be bad to Rhode Island? I don’t get it.”

Jane Bruno, a spokesperson for Lifespan, disagreed.

“Lifespan maintains its position that the proposed acquisition of Care New England by Partners HealthCare is a devastating deal for Rhode Islanders,” Bruno said in a statement Tuesday.

“Independent analysis completed for state officials and independent sources show this acquisition will leave Rhode Islanders paying more for health care and getting less local access to specialty care while losing jobs and economic opportunity,” she said. “There isn’t a website or promise that can change those facts.”

Lifespan is playing hardball in its effort to kill the Partners-CNE deal. As WPRI 12 first reported Saturday, Lifespan argued in recent letters to the R.I. Department of Health that it can block the transaction because it owns the land under Women & Infants, which Care New England disputes.

“This land lease was created more than 35 years ago with the vision that Women and Infants and Rhode Island Hospital would be joined under one system,” Lifespan Chairman Lawrence Aubin said in a statement Monday.

“We continue to believe that it is in the best interests of Rhode Island and all the people who live and work here, to create a Rhode Island-based unified academic medical center that brings together Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University,” he said. “We remain open to discussion with Care New England and Brown University on how we can realize this goal.”

But Fanale pointed back to last year, when Lifespan, Care New England and Partners engaged in months of negotiations over a potential three-way deal that never came together.

“The three parties could not come up with a construct that everybody was comfortable with, OK?” he said. “It’s clear to me that Brigham Health and CNE have been able to come up with a construct that works, but putting the three together could not come up with one that everybody could agree to.” (Lifespan now wants to enter two-party talks with CNE that exclude Partners.)

He also argued antitrust regulators in Washington would be much more aggressive in reviewing a merger of Lifespan and Care New England than they have been with the Partners-CNE deal because such an entity would control upwards of 80% of the hospital market locally.

Fanale is scheduling meetings with many of Care New England’s 7,000-plus employees this week to try and allay their concerns. He pushed back in particular at two issues raised by Lifespan: the possibility of Rhode Island losing jobs, and the idea that Partners will redirect patients to their pricey Boston hospitals rather than keep care local.

On jobs, Fanale said, “I’d like to have someone show me where there’s any proof that there’s such a substantial job loss anticipated. In fact, we’ve promised not to close any programs and services as a direct result of the transaction. We’re always looking at jobs, we’re always looking at how to be more efficient. But we haven’t found a lot of significant job loss as part of the transaction in reviewing what we’re going to be doing.”

As for shifting care, Fanale echoed Brigham Health President Dr. Betsy Nabel in insisting that is not the model Partners would take with the CNE facilities. The have pointed to the decade-old Brigham cardiology program at Kent Hospital as evidence.

“The data we have is that we’re not sending people uniformly to Boston,” he said. “It’s not the right way to deliver care. We always emphasize that we need to deliver care locally. And our history is that most of the care stays in Rhode Island. Patients don’t want to go to Boston unless they absolutely have to.”

Another point raised by Lifespan that has also concerned state leaders is a lack of specific commitments by Partners to make capital investments at Care New England if the Massachusetts company takes over. CNE execs currently estimate they have roughly $250 million in deferred capital expenses that need tackling over the next five years, including infrastructure projects and I.T. upgrades.

Care New England can only fund about $150 million of that amount from its own resources, Fanale said. “If anyone would think that Brigham Health would be acquiring Care New England knowing its capital needs and doesn’t plan on solving those, they’re clearly mistaken,” he said.

“There’s one thing that’s clear about this transaction — and when we have the final numbers about capital it will be clear,” he said. “It is new capital coming into the state of Rhode Island. There is no question about that, despite the disingenuous rhetoric we hear.”

Fanale suggested Lifespan leaders know better based on their own talks with Partners.

“It’s interesting — a year ago when a bunch of parties were in the room, you’d talk about these things and everybody knew about these issues,” he said. “But then they come out and say they don’t plan to put any capital into Care New England. And they know that’s absolutely untrue.”

Lifespan’s Bruno urged Rhode Islanders to review the information on its website about the Partners deal and decide for themselves.

Independent sources “point to higher cost of care and resulting spikes in health insurance premiums; loss of the volume needed to maintain the world-class specialty care Rhode Island now boasts as patients are funneled to Boston; loss of the jobs supported by caring for those patients; and loss of local decision-making for important Rhode Island institutions,” she said.

There’s still no timeline for when state regulators will deem the Partners-CNE application complete, at which point a 90-day fast-track review will kick off. Both the Department of Health and Attorney General Peter Neronha need to sign off on the deal for it to go through.

Still, Fanale downplayed the risk to Care New England if the process drags out. While delay “would be an absolute shame” for patients and providers, he said, “We’re not going to go belly up.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook