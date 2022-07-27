WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warren is poised to become the first Rhode Island community to ban smoking or vaping marijuana in public.

Rhode Island became the 19th state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana earlier this year. The historic move immediately legalized marijuana possession statewide, though retail sales won’t start until December.

The law gives the state’s 39 cities and towns the power to regulate the recreational use of cannabis in their community.

The Warren Town Council is working on finalizing an ordinance that would make using marijuana in public illegal. The proposed ordinance aligns with the town’s tobacco ban.

Councilors discussed the ordinance during a meeting earlier this month, where concerns were raised regarding the definition of a public space.

The Warren Town Council is expected to discuss the ordinance further at its next scheduled meeting on Aug. 9.