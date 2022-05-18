PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a revised version of marijuana legislation Wednesday, which includes automatic expungement for past cannabis crimes and a delay in the start of recreational sales until December.

The vote was 9 to 1, with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey joining the meeting in their ex officio capacity to vote in favor of the bill. (Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, a Democrat, was the only no vote.)

The proposal now heads to the full Senate next week. The House Finance Committee is also poised to vote on the legislation later Wednesday.

The new version of the bill, released Tuesday night, amends the legislation to allow for the automatic expungement of civil or criminal marijuana possession charges. The original bill would have required people to request the expungement from the court, which raised objections from advocates.

The legislation gives the courts until July 1, 2024 to automatically expunge past convictions. It also allows people who want their convictions expunged sooner to request it.

The amended bill would also eliminate the fees medical marijuana patients have to pay, including the cost to get a medical card and plant tags. Recreational home-growers, however, would still be required to pay for plant tags.

If approved, the bill would legalize possession of cannabis right away, though retail sales wouldn’t start until December.

Rhode Island’s existing medical marijuana dispensaries — three are open, and six new ones are trying to get up and running — would be able to transition to hybrid stores first, selling both medical and recreational products Dec. 1.

It would take a while longer for other stores to open after that. The new Cannabis Control Commission is charged with coming up with the process for issuing new licenses for up to 33 stores total, a number that includes the hybrid medical stores.

