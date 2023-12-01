PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s officially been one year since recreational cannabis sales began in the Ocean State.

The state’s existing medical marijuana dispensaries began selling recreationally six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law, making it legal for adults over the age of 21 to possess, grow and purchase the plant.

The R.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) tells 12 News sales have steadily increased almost monthly over the past year, and the estimated sales for Fiscal Year 2024 is $76 million.

That sales estimate, if met, would translate into more than $15 million in state and local revenue: $7.6 million from the state’s 10% cannabis tax, $5.3 million from the 7% sales tax and $2.3 million from the 3% local tax.

The OCR estimates that, in October alone, more than $7 million worth of recreational cannabis products were sold statewide.

Mother Earth Wellness CEO Joe Pakuris tells 12 News that he has seen a significant uptick in sales since recreational cannabis became legal. In total, he estimates that his shop makes anywhere between $5 million to $8 million each month.

Though recreational sales have spiked, Pakuris noted that medical sales are slipping.

“Now that it’s recreationally legal, most people are dropping their medical cards,” he said.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission was officially appointed earlier this year and met for the first time last month. The slow statewide rollout has frustrated cannabis cultivators who argue that, with only a handful of dispensaries allowed to sell recreationally, there isn’t enough demand for their products.

Now that the state is on the right track, Pakuris hopes the Cannabis Control Commission will consider lowering fees for cultivators and medical dispensaries.

“To own a compassion center and operate one, it costs $5,000 per year, plus another $125,000 for the recreational license,” he explained. “It is 10 times higher than our closest competitor here in the United States.”

Pakuris said the state has been losing recreational cannabis sales to Massachusetts, where the plant was first legalized back in 2018. He defied the state’s cannabis advertising ban over the summer by installing a billboard on I-95 promoting Mother Earth Wellness, arguing that Massachusetts dispensaries have been allowed to freely advertise in the Ocean State without restrictions.

Even though the state initially ordered Pakuris to take the billboard down, he put it right back up after McKee signed legislation allowing the OCR to provide dispensaries with the forms, procedures and requirements for advertising recreationally.

Despite his initial concerns, Pakuris expects recreational sales to continue to grow substantially over time.

“I think people are finally starting to learn that there’s good-quality tested cannabis here in Rhode Island,” Pakuris said. “I see a bright future for the industry.”