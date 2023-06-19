Workers were seen installing a billboard at Mother Earth Wellness, overseeing I-95, on Thursday. (WPRI/Steph Machado)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island marijuana dispensary owners are rejoicing after lawmakers approved legislation last week that allows them to advertise statewide.

Gov. Dan McKee signed the legislation into law on Monday, allowing the state’s Office of Cannabis Regulation to provide dispensaries with the forms, procedures and requirements for advertising of recreational cannabis.

Even though Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana last year, dispensaries in the state were barred from advertising due to a regulation connected to their license.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts dispensaries have been free to advertise in Rhode Island without restriction.

“The prohibition on advertising for our state’s cannabis products has put this young and growing industry at a significant disadvantage when competing against our neighboring states’ cannabis operations,” Sen. Jonathon Acosta said. “Seeing advertisements for Massachusetts cannabis products right in the middle of Providence is an inequality that this bill will rectify, allowing our own state’s businesses to grow and flourish.”

Joe Pakuris, owner of Mother Earth Wellness, defied the state’s advertising ban last month by installing billboards for his dispensary along I-95.

The state ordered Pakuris to take them down a couple of days later, or risk losing his license to sell recreational cannabis. He was also hit with a $5,000 fine.

Pakruis complied and took the billboards down prior to the state’s deadline for him to do so. He said he’s pleased that lawmakers, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation and Gov. Dan McKee “…came together to correct this problem and make it happen.”

“It’s great news that we can put [the billboards] back up and move forward,” Pakuris said. “Rhode Islanders want to see Rhode Islanders do well, and businesses in Rhode Island thrive … we’ve had a lot of support.”

Pakuris plans to install five billboards directing Rhode Islanders to his dispensary.

“[The billboards] will say ‘Mother Earth,’ ‘next exit,’ ‘dispensary,’ 21 plus,'” he explained. “They’re very simple … just calling attention to my location and letting people know that I’m here.”

The new law also allows Rhode Island dispensaries to advertise in print, on TV and on the radio.