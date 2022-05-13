PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island General Assembly is moving towards legalizing recreational cannabis, potentially by the end of the month.

Committees in both the R.I. House and Senate have scheduled votes for next Wednesday on the legislation, which would legalize, tax and regulate the recreational use of marijuana.

The scheduled votes come after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations over the details of the legislation, including how the industry will be overseen and whether past marijuana convictions would automatically be expunged.

An amended version of the bill has not yet been made public, but is expected to be released early next week prior to the votes.

The initial legislation was first introduced back in March by Rep. Scott Slater and Sen. Josh Miller, which would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow small amounts of the plant at home.

Steph Machado contributed to this report.