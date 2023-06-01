PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders can now apply for a medical marijuana card online.

The R.I. Department of Health said its new Rhode Island Cannabis Licensing Portal also allows existing cardholders to renew their registration and update their personal information.

Caregivers should visit the DBR Office of Cannabis Regulation for more information regarding their registration, according to health officials.

Up until now, the system was entirely paper-based.

The Health Department said in the coming months, it will stop sending renewal reminders by mail and instead communicate with patients through the portal.