LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — If you plan on visiting either of Rhode Island’s casinos, don’t bring marijuana inside with you.

While patrons are currently allowed to smoke tobacco on designated gaming floors, a spokesperson for Twin River Casino tells 12 News the company has decided not to allow people to smoke cannabis inside either building.

The spokesperson clarified, however, that patrons will be allowed to smoke the drug outdoors.

The decision comes just days after Rhode Island became the 19th state in the nation to legalize recreational cannabis.