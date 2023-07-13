PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission is looking for input as it begins crafting statewide rules and regulations for recreational marijuana use.

The commission has scheduled four listening sessions this summer, where residents, cultivators, retailers, testers and patients can provide input on how the state should govern recreational cannabis.

“The purpose of these public meetings is for the community and industry to use their voices and for the commissioners to listen,” R.I. Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Kim Ahern said. “We want to hear the public’s thoughts, concerns, and feedback, especially from those within the cannabis industry, the medical patient community, and those who have been disproportionately impacted by criminal enforcement of marijuana laws. It is important for everyone that we get this right.”

The listening sessions will take place on the following days: