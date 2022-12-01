(WPRI) — Recreational marijuana is officially for sale in Rhode Island.

Five existing pot shops in the state are now “hybrid” stores, selling both medical and recreational cannabis.

The first business that opened its doors on Thursday was Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket and Karen Ballou was their first customer.

“It’s very exciting, it’s been a long time coming,” she said about being the first sale in Rhode Island.

Ballou also owns Cultivating RI and says she’s been in the business for six years.

“It’s been a long six, six and a half years for me to get to this point, for all of us to get to this point so it was important to be the first sale,” Ballou said.

Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill back in May legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island allowing adults 21 and older to use, grow and possess cannabis. Now they can officially buy it legally.

Residents are reminded that just because you can now purchase marijuana, doesn’t mean you can start using it anywhere you want.

Recreational cannabis will also be taxed at a higher rate — Rhode Island’s 7% sales tax, a 3% local tax and a new 10% cannabis tax.

It’s also illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana. State and local police say they have been preparing for the possibility of more impaired drivers and are ready to keep the roads safe.

More dispensaries are expected to eventually open with the state law allowing there to be 33 stores statewide.

The following are officially selling recreational cannabis: