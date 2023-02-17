NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A cannabis dispensary is opening its first outlet store in Massachusetts Friday, promising “everyday low pricing” on all of its products.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. is holding a grand opening at 10 a.m. at its new location on Coggeshall Street, which will include a VIP ribbon cutting with local officials in attendance.

The store is Ascend’s first outlet dispensary in the Bay State and its third overall.

“Ascend outlet locations allow customers to purchase the same high-quality products at an everyday low price, making Ascend’s top-tier brands accessible to all consumers,” the company said.

The company will only sell adult-use cannabis, offering flower, edibles, vapes and concentrates.

According to the company’s host community agreement, the city of New Bedford will benefit from Ascend and has already received an initial $25,000 payment from the company.

There will also be an annual charitable contribution of $50,000 or 1.5% of gross retail sales — whichever is higher. That will go to New Bedford-based substance abuse prevention programs as well as education programs in city schools.

If gross sales reach $2.5 million, there would be an additional $50,000 contribution.

Ascend New Bedford will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.