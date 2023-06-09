NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Narragansett installed new signs reminding the public about the use of marijuana at town beaches.

The signs inform beachgoers that using marijuana in public is not allowed, per town ordinance.

“These are popular locations during the summer months, and we are hopeful that the signs will offer an important reminder for our community that the ordinance is strictly enforced,” Chief Sean Corrigan said.

The police department received the signs for free from community partner South County Prevention Coalition.