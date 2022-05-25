PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is set to become the 19th state where it’s legal for adults to possess cannabis for everyday use.

Gov. Dan McKee has scheduled a 3:15 p.m. news conference to sign a bill passed by the General Assembly Tuesday night.

Marijuana possession will be allowed as soon as the bill becomes law, but sanctioned sales won’t start until December. Recreational users will be able to grow a limited amount of cannabis at home.

The law will also automatically expunge tens of thousands of criminal charges for marijuana possession.