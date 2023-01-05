PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hasbro Children’s Hospital is reporting cases of children accidentally consuming edibles containing high levels of THC.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and experts are concerned easy access to edible marijuana products is an issue.

“In 2021, there was a 1,375% increase in calls to poison control centers for children consuming edibles containing THC,” Mark Zonfrillo, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Hasbro said. “It’s like candy … it looks very appealing to children.”

Solar Cannabis Products Director Kyleen Keenan said products branded as snacks come from the black market.

Solar Cannabis Products makes and sells edible marijuana products to dispensaries, an industry Keenan said is highly regulated by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

“Everything from seed to sale is tracked,” she said. “Everything I do is on camera and monitored by the Cannabis Control Commission … so many people are making black market cannabis and those products can look like Sour Patch Kids because there’s no regulation on that.”

Keenan, who is a mother, said it’s important to have conversations with children about edibles. Keenan suggests keeping them out of reach alongside prescription medication and other hazardous materials.

