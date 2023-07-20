BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission received input Thursday from cultivators, retailers, residents and patients as it begins crafting statewide rules and regulations for recreational marijuana use.

The commission held its first of four scheduled listening sessions Thursday, during which discussions centered around how the state should govern recreational cannabis.

“The purpose of these public meetings is for the community and industry to use their voices and for the commissioners to listen,” R.I. Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Kim Ahern said. “We want to hear the public’s thoughts, concerns, and feedback, especially from those within the cannabis industry, the medical patient community, and those who have been disproportionately impacted by criminal enforcement of marijuana laws. It is important for everyone that we get this right.”

There are three more listening sessions scheduled for the following days:

Aug. 4 from 1-3 p.m. at the R.I. Public Utilities Commission

from 5-7 p.m. at the Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island Aug. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the R.I. Public Utilities Commission The public is encouraged to participate in this listening session via Zoom, but can attend in person.

Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis last year, when Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill into law that, in part, set up a framework for retail sales and taxation.

That framework included establishing a Cannabis Control Commission to oversee and regulate the industry. McKee officially named his picks for the three-member commission last month, nearly a year after legalizing the plant.