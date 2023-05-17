PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) –Almost a full year after signing marijuana legalization into law, Gov. Dan McKee has finally named his three picks for the new Cannabis Control Commission, which will oversee and regulate the industry.

McKee sent the names of Kimberly Ahern, Robert Jacquard and Layi Oduyingbo to the Senate for consideration.

McKee picked Ahern, his current deputy chief of staff, to chair the three-member commission. Ahern also previously worked for former Gov. Gina Raimondo and in the R.I. Attorney General’s office.

Jacquard, one of the suggested picks submitted by House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, is a former state representative and former Cranston police sergeant.

Layi Oduyingbo is an attorney who current runs a law firm in Cranston, according to McKee’s office, and was previously an accountant.

The R.I. Cannabis Act, which legalized cannabis for recreational use, had called for the governor to name his picks within 40 days of the bill becoming law. McKee signed it into law on May 25 of last year.

The governor had previously said he would name his picks by December of 2022, and then said later said he would name them by the end of January. When he didn’t do so, his office said they were still conducting background checks.

The legislation left many of the specific decisions about the cannabis industry to the commission, including how Rhode Island will select the remaining businesses — up to 33 total — that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older.

The delay in setting up the commission has caused consternation among existing or prospective business owners hoping to get into the industry. Even before the delay in naming the commission members, it was expected to take until 2024 for additional retailers to get up and running.

Existing medical marijuana dispensaries were given hybrid licenses to sell recreational cannabis, as a bridge provision while the commission gets set up.

Those retailers have also been frustrated, since the legislation left it up to the commission to set up rules around advertising. In absence of those new rules, Rhode Island marijuana businesses have remained prohibited from advertising, while Massachusetts businesses have billboards all over Rhode Island advertising their dispensaries.

In response to those frustrations, the R.I. House last week passed a bill that would let the state Department of Business Regulation set up advertising rules instead. The legislation is now in the hands of the Senate.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.