PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.

The state recently approved hybrid retail licenses for the compassion centers, which will allow them to sell both medically and recreationally come Dec. 1.

There are six licensed compassion centers in Rhode Island, one of which has not applied for a hybrid retail license as of Tuesday.

The following compassion centers will begin selling recreationally next month:

Aura of Rhode Island — Central Falls

Thomas C. Slater Center — Providence

Mother Earth Wellness — Pawtucket

Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center — Portsmouth

RISE Dispensary — Warwick (formerly known as Summit Compassion Center)

“This milestone is the result of a carefully executed process to ensure that our state’s entry into this emerging market was done in a safe, controlled and equitable manner,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “It is also a win for our statewide economy and our strong, locally based cannabis supply chain, which consists of nearly 70 licensed cultivators, processors and manufacturers in addition to our licensed compassion centers.”

Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis earlier this year. The Rhode Island Cannabis Act, signed into law by McKee back in May, allows a maximum of 33 stores to open statewide.

Those future retailers will eventually be selected by a yet-to-be-formed panel called Cannabis Control Commission.