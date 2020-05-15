With fewer cars on the road, will your car insurance go down?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus pandemic has left many Rhode Islanders’ cars in park.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation reports that there were nearly 120,000 fewer cars on three main Rhode Island roadways in April compared to March, which could impact your car insurance rates in the near future.

Target 12 reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation after receiving a question regarding car insurance.

Beth Dwyer, DBR’s superintendent of insurance, said lots of insurers are voluntarily decreasing their rates since people aren’t driving as much.

“Different insurers are doing different things, but a lot of people will be getting contacted by their insurers saying we are decreasing your rates by a certain amount,” Dwyer said.

Frank O’Brien, the vice president of state government relations for the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, said because of the pandemic, insurance companies are working with their customers.

“Insurers are providing a great deal of flexibility in terms of forbearance, payment options, things like that,” O’Brien said.

When asked if the industry is anticipating lower premiums for next year, O’Brien said it’s too soon to say, because other areas in the country have seen an increase in accidents and fatalities.

Here in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Police report that there were 220 car accidents in April, which is down 54% from last year.

Dwyer said if you’re unsure about your policy, reach out to the Department of Business Regulations.

“We have a whole group of people, and they’ve all worked for either an insurance company or insurance agency and really understand how the policies work,” Dwyer said.

“If you go on the DBR website, you can either hit on the left-hand side ‘insurance regulations’ or ‘I have an insurance complaint,'” she added.

Once you’ve entered your information, Dwyer said one of their experts will contact you.