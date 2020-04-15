Stimulus check scams seek to steal your money, personal data

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Americans have already received their stimulus checks through the federal CARES Act and while others anxiously await, officials are warning about scammers claiming to be from the government and seeking personal information.

Paula Fleming, a chief marketing and sales officer for the Better Business Bureau, says there’s been an increase in these types of scams across the country.

“People are receiving phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information and claiming you need to provide it to receive the benefits that are promised,” she said.

Chip Unruh, the spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office, wrote in an email: “…last month, as these scams were starting to increase, Senator Reed asked the FTC to heighten their response, assistance to victims, and outreach to seniors and vulnerable groups to help stop them from getting scammed in the first place.”

The Federal Trade Commission sent out a notice Wednesday saying that nationwide, there have been more than 18,000 reports related to COVID-19 and people have reported losing more than $13 million to fraud. Only 53 of those reports were in Rhode Island.

People don’t need to provide personal information or sign up to receive the stimulus funds, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

“If somebody’s calling you from the government or claiming to be from the government and asking you to provide you information — your Social Security number, personally identifiable information — it’s a scammer and they’re going to use it to take your money and not give it to you,” he said.

Fleming also warned not to react out of fear of not receiving the money.

“The IRS wants you to know that the tax information from the previous year is going to serve as the information to get the payment directly to you,” she noted.

If you receive one of these calls or messages, Neronha says to simply hang up or not respond.

