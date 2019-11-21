RI family denied SNAP benefits after state mixup

Live Now
SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Meghan and Richard Amaral lost their house a year ago.

Since then, the couple and their children, a 28-year-old and a 4-year-old, have been staying wherever they can. Most recently — a motel in Seekonk.

Richard is on disability. Meghan just lost her job. Desperate to make ends meet, they recently applied for SNAP benefits for food in Rhode Island.

Despite having Rhode Island identification and calling the Ocean State home, the family’s application for assistance was denied — seemingly caught in bureaucratic confusion over which state is really their home.

“We were denied because we no longer reside in Rhode Island,” Richard said he was told by a DHS employee.

“We’ve just been [at the Seekonk motel] for three weeks,” he said. “It’s a motel, and it didn’t matter. We no longer stay in Rhode Island. They can’t help us,” Richard said.

“[Meghan] called the Massachusetts office and they basically said, ‘we can’t help you either,'” he added.

Because of privacy, the R.I. Dept. of Human Services is not allowed to discuss individual cases, so the agency was not able to tell Call 12 for Action why the Amaral’s application for assistance was denied.

But within a day of Call 12 for Action’s questions, the Amaral’s case was reconsidered and the family was approved for SNAP benefits late last week, according to Meghan.

In an email, Alisha Pina, a spokesperson for DHS said: “None of our public benefits require a permanent address to receive assistance.”

However, applicants do have to prove Rhode Island residency. Several things, including a state ID, a voter registration card, mail from SSI, or a form signed by a local homeless shelter administrator would be sufficient, according to Pina.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence.

