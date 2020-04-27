RI business owner worried he will run out of time to use PPP funding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As federal funds for the first round of aid to small businesses dried up, another stimulus package passed last Thursday in an effort to help keep them afloat.

The stimulus bill President Donald Trump signed into law last week adds another $310 billion into small business loan fund that quickly ran out of money. Rhode Island businesses saw $1.3 billion in the first round of relief, but many businesses said they were unable to tap into the money.

Bob Burke, the co-owner of Pot au Feu in Providence, said he was able to get approval for that first round of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, but explained that the funds are only available for about eight weeks to use. He also said the funding must go towards paying employees, rent and utilities.

Burke said he’s unsure if he’ll be able to take full advantage of the money in time.

“We won’t be back at full capacity until dining rooms re-open,” Burke said. “Right now, we’re doing curbside and we’re doing meals for the hospital for the front line caregivers – but obviously that’s a lot less business and requires fewer employees than what we would normally have.”

Burke said he only has about six-and-a-half weeks left to use those funds and is hoping Congress will extend the deadline.

If he didn’t get the loan, Burke said he’d still be doing what he could to lower the costs and take advantage of curbside pickup.

“The restaurant business is a war in good times and it’s a massacre in bad times – so you just kinda have to roll with that,” he said.

