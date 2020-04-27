Live Now
12 Town Hall: Four local mayors outline challenges and response
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows
Call 12 For Action on WPRI.com

RI business owner worried he will run out of time to use PPP funding

Call 12 For Action

by: Gina Marini

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As federal funds for the first round of aid to small businesses dried up, another stimulus package passed last Thursday in an effort to help keep them afloat.

The stimulus bill President Donald Trump signed into law last week adds another $310 billion into small business loan fund that quickly ran out of money. Rhode Island businesses saw $1.3 billion in the first round of relief, but many businesses said they were unable to tap into the money.

Bob Burke, the co-owner of Pot au Feu in Providence, said he was able to get approval for that first round of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, but explained that the funds are only available for about eight weeks to use. He also said the funding must go towards paying employees, rent and utilities.

Burke said he’s unsure if he’ll be able to take full advantage of the money in time. 

“We won’t be back at full capacity until dining rooms re-open,” Burke said. “Right now, we’re doing curbside and we’re doing meals for the hospital for the front line caregivers – but obviously that’s a lot less business and requires fewer employees than what we would normally have.”

Burke said he only has about six-and-a-half weeks left to use those funds and is hoping Congress will extend the deadline.

If he didn’t get the loan, Burke said he’d still be doing what he could to lower the costs and take advantage of curbside pickup.

“The restaurant business is a war in good times and it’s a massacre in bad times – so you just kinda have to roll with that,” he said.

Businesses owners looking to apply for the new program can click here »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com