Return policy adjustments due to COVID-19 vary by store

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As stores across Rhode Island and Massachusetts continue to reopen, some companies have made changes to their return policies.

Eyewitness News reached out to a handful of major retailers regarding any changes to their return policies amid the coronavirus pandemic and learned that adjustments are made at the discretion of each store.

Vice President of Global Communications for TJX Companies, which owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Homegoods, Sierra and Homesense, said the companies “have extended their return policy to be flexible around purchases that were eligible for returns while stores were closed.”

The return policy states that customers are allowed to return items bought between Feb. 14 and March 19 within 30 days of stores reopening. Those looking to return an item bought after that time frame, the standard return policy applies, which states that items can be returned within 30 days with a receipt.

Walmart has remained open throughout the pandemic since it is considered an essential business. The company’s website states that the company will temporarily not allow certain items to be returned, such as food, paper goods, home cleaning supplies, laundry soap, pharmacy, health, beauty and apparel.

“Items sold and shipped by Walmart can be returned or replaced, when available by mail within 90 days receipt unless otherwise noted by our return exceptions department,” Walmart’s policy states.

Target has also remained open throughout the pandemic. The company’s website states that it accepted returns on items bought while returns were suspended through June 15.

Here’s a list of return policies for other retailers: