Photos show rodent droppings, leaky toilet in Woonsocket bakery

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Photos taken inside Dupras Bakery by an inspector from the Rhode Island Department of Health show rodent droppings inside the facility, ingredients for bread sitting on a dirty surface, cobwebs covering equipment, and a leaking toilet.

Call 12 for Action obtained the pictures through a public records request.

The Woonsocket bakery, known for its Caranci’s brand products, was ordered closed two weeks ago after health inspectors flagged “major rodent and sanitary issues.”

All of the bakery’s rolls and bread were recalled, and a sign on the door said the business would be closed for a couple of days.

Now, the phone has been disconnected, the building is locked, and are no more signs on the door.

Though the inspection in mid-September led to the bakery’s closure, conditions inside the facility did not deteriorate overnight. Call 12 for Action requested previous inspection reports and learned in December 2018, an inspector was on-site and noted several issues.

Photo: Susan Campbell/WPRI-TV

“Inspector reviewed importance of cleaning mold and old debris from facility,” the report said.

“The firm has made some progress since last inspection regarding the chipping paint as well as removing some old equipment,” the report also noted.

Eyewitness News was not able to reach the owners of Dupras Baking Co. for comment.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.