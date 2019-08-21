No fake Hamilton tickets discovered during three-week run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite concern, there were no issues with fraudulent tickets during the three-week run of Hamilton in Providence, Call 12 for Action has learned.

About 73,000 people saw the blockbuster musical at the Providence Performing Arts Center, according to PPAC President Lynn Singleton.

Months before the show, PPAC warned of potential ticket scams, and R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced a months-long investigation that resulted in at least $18,769.38 in refunds to consumers who purchased illegal speculative tickets.

Neronha also reached settlements with three ticket brokers who sold those “tickets” before they were available through the theater.

Singleton says some theater-goers still overpaid for tickets through broker sites, but he said nobody showed up at the box office with a fake ticket.

“That’s a big win,” he said.

Singleton credits the AG’s proactive investigation into speculative tickets and PPAC’s policies for the popular show.

For Hamilton, PPAC did not allow customers to print tickets at home. The theater also did not provide mobile tickets.

“It’s one less loose end,” Singleton said.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.