New check fraud scheme makes victims think they’ve won big

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nearly one week ago, David Hammond received a letter in the mail that claimed he’d won $250,000 from the North America Consumer Promotion Draw.

At first, Hammond said he was excited of the possibility, but knew something wasn’t right.

“On that particular notice that I received, there were three different addresses,” he said.

The letter came from what appears to be a financial express company. A check was also enclosed with the letter for processing and insurance fees.

“You cash the check put it in your bank account and then you send them a check for the $2,000,” Hammond explained. “The bank clears everything fine, you think, ‘Oh great it’s legit.'”

But the check never actually clears, and two weeks later, another letter arrives in the mail.

“‘Oh I’m sorry, that check, because it was an international check, it didn’t clear like we thought it would. Now you owe us the $2,500,'” Hammond explained. “And you’ve already sent them the $2,000. So you’re now out $4,500 or so.”

Instead of cashing his check, Hammond reached out to Target 12 to warn others of the potential scheme.

“I’m 77, I’m pretty active and aware of things fortunately, but I know they prey on the elderly,” he said.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning regarding the company, claiming “this is a scheme that sends letters to offer the winnings from drawing. However, this is not a true prize offer but is a scheme to get consumers to send their money.”

Target 12 reached out to the company, which claims they are a financial company from Texas and have nothing to do with the “North America Consumer Promotion Draw.”