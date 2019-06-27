Neronha secures refunds for those sold ‘speculative’ Hamilton tickets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a months-long investigation, consumers are receiving thousands of dollars in refunds for Hamilton tickets that were sold illegally, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Neronha said consumers spent more than $214,000 on speculative tickets to Hamilton at the Providence Performing Arts Center. More than 4,000 illegal tickets to the event were discovered online.

To date, 17 consumers who bought 40 tickets for $18,769.38 were offered refunds. Additional refunds may be possible.

Consumers who purchased the speculative tickets paid an average of $479 per ticket, according to Neronha, while the average price for tickets through the venue was about $145.

“Deceptive practices in the ticket resale market – like speculative ticket sales – confuse and rip off consumers, often inflating prices and not delivering what was paid for,” Neronha said in a statement. “Inflated ticket prices prohibit hardworking Rhode Islanders from getting to see these in-demand performances.”

The AG’s office reached settlements with three online ticket sellers: Venue Kings Ticket Brokers Inc., based in Vancouver, Canada; Front Row Tickets Inc., based in Tarpon Springs, Florida; and National Tixx LLC, based in Burbank, California.

The settlements will prohibit the future sale of undisclosed speculative tickets in Rhode Island.

Neronha said Ticketmaster and Stubhub assisted in the investigation and offered full refunds to Rhode Island consumers who had purchased inadequately disclosed speculative tickets.

The ticket sellers also removed hundreds of speculative ticket listings for events at Rhode Island venues.

“We are not just talking about the theater,” Neronha said. “We are seeing this practice with basketball games, concerts, and more.”