Lawn care app launches in RI

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Chris Karpf just moved to Rhode Island and is working to build up his landscaping business.

To connect with new customers, he joined GreenPal, an app that matches homeowners with local lawn care professionals.

“GreenPal has been described as the Uber for lawn care,” the app’s co-founder Gene Caballero said.

The business is operating in 150 cities in 40 states and Caballero said there was a demand to launch in the Providence area.

“In the middle of the season, you call 10 landscaping professionals and you’re going to get 10 voicemails,” Caballero said. “With our platform, it allows you to instantly bid your property.”

When the bids come in, homeowners choose who they want to do the job.

“The homeowner can see the vendor’s price, ratings and reviews, and pictures of previous work,” Caballero said. “We give the homeowner as much information as possible.”

It is free for consumers to list their lawns. GreenPal keeps 5% of the total cost of the job.

Karpf said the cost is worth it.

“Those times that we’re normally sitting around doing nothing on our normal routes on our schedules, now we can fill our routes and schedules with things that pop up,” he said.

To join GreenPal, Caballero said vendors must apply, and prove they have commercial grade equipment, a portfolio of previous work, references and a valid social security number and bank account.

When the winter weather comes, Rhode Islanders will also be able to use GreenPal to book snow removal jobs.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.