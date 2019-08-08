Frustrated by changes, vice chair resigns from RI contractors’ board

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The vice chair of the Rhode Island’s Contractors’ Registration and Licensing Board abruptly resigned Monday, Call 12 for Action has learned.

Eric Wishart served on the board – which regulates contractors in the state – for seven years.

In his resignation letter, obtained by Eyewitness News, Wishart wrote, “I do not support the accumulated changes to the Board, nor the direction it continues to take, nor the methods it uses behind the scenes to sell said changes.”

Wishart wrote he has “asked several times with no response if any of the implemented and coming changes have been discussed” with the legislature, which created the board.

Wishart decline to elaborate on his departure from the board, when reached by Eyewitness News.

Call 12 for Action first reported on changes to the contractors’ board Monday. Among the changes, the board will no longer award default orders to homeowners. Instead, the agency is focusing on fines, which are to be paid to the state.

The board acknowledged Wishart’s resignation, and provided a letter of appreciation, sent to him by Tom Furey, the chairman of the board and Liz Tanner, the director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, which oversees the board.

“The Board appreciates your many years of service and recognizes that only through the active participation of professionals such as yourself can the Board best serve the public,” Furey and Tanner wrote.

According to a meeting agenda filed Monday afternoon, the board will meet Thursday to “discuss proposed rules and regulations.”

The board last convened in May, according to R.I. Secretary of State records.

