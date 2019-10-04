Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard

Breaking News
Man killed after being hit by SUV on I-195 in Seekonk
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two companies are recalling dressers because they can tip over if not anchored properly to the wall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that both companies – E&E and Ridgewood – recalled the dressers because they are unstable and can tip over, posing an injury risk to children.

Additionally, some of the Ridgewood four-drawer dressers are more than 30 inches tall and do not comply with the industry standard.

  • Ridgewood dressers, courtesy of CPSC
  • E&E dresser, courtesy of CPSC

Below are the model numbers, dimensions and colors of the recalled Ridgewood dressers, which were exclusively sold at K-mart stores nationwide:

5933015K29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DWhite
5933026K29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DBlack
5933080K29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DLight Pine
5933102K29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DBrown Oak
634026KPM32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DBlack
634102KPM32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DBrown Oak
63415KPM32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DWhite
63480KPM32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”DLight Pine

The INK+IVY Renu three-drawer dressers from E&E will have stickers on the back displaying the company’s information, PO numbers and will say “MADE IN VIETNAM.”

Courtesy of CPSC

The E&E dressers were sold online through Bed Bath & Beyond, Olliix, JC Penny, Kohls, Macy’s, Overstock and Wayfair.

No injuries have been reported that are related to either recall at this time.

Consumers should immediately stop using the dressers unless they are properly anchored and keep them in a place where children cannot access them.

I have one of these dressers, now what?

  • Contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap. Consumers can also request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.
  • Contact E&E for a full refund with free dresser pick-up or a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit. Consumers can also choose to receive a pre-paid packaging label to ship their recalled dresser back to E&E for a full refund check or a $400 Designerliving.com store credit.

