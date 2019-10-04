Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two companies are recalling dressers because they can tip over if not anchored properly to the wall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that both companies – E&E and Ridgewood – recalled the dressers because they are unstable and can tip over, posing an injury risk to children.

Additionally, some of the Ridgewood four-drawer dressers are more than 30 inches tall and do not comply with the industry standard.

Ridgewood dressers, courtesy of CPSC

E&E dresser, courtesy of CPSC

Below are the model numbers, dimensions and colors of the recalled Ridgewood dressers, which were exclusively sold at K-mart stores nationwide:

5933015K 29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D White 5933026K 29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D Black 5933080K 29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D Light Pine 5933102K 29-3/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D Brown Oak 634026KPM 32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D Black 634102KPM 32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D Brown Oak 63415KPM 32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D White 63480KPM 32-1/4”H x 27-5/8”W x 15-5/8”D Light Pine

The INK+IVY Renu three-drawer dressers from E&E will have stickers on the back displaying the company’s information, PO numbers and will say “MADE IN VIETNAM.”

Courtesy of CPSC

The E&E dressers were sold online through Bed Bath & Beyond, Olliix, JC Penny, Kohls, Macy’s, Overstock and Wayfair.

No injuries have been reported that are related to either recall at this time.

Consumers should immediately stop using the dressers unless they are properly anchored and keep them in a place where children cannot access them.

I have one of these dressers, now what?