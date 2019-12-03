Don’t let scammers capitalize on your generosity this Giving Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Each month, roughly 53,000 people rely on the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

That’s why the non-profit is hoping to collect as many donations as they can this Giving Tuesday — a relatively new movement that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“Giving Tuesday has become a really big fundraising day for us,” Lisa Roth Blackman said.

Roth Blackman said last year on Giving Tuesday, the food bank raised $52,000 with a $25,000 match.

This year, she said they’re hoping to top $100,000.

“It’s a really important day for the food bank because it gives everybody a pause from the commercialism of the season and it focuses everybody’s attention on giving back,” Roth Blackman said.

The food bank isn’t the only non-profit vying for donations. Libraries, universities, pet rescues and other organizations are also hoping for a helping hand this holiday season.

Giving USA reports that Americans — including companies and foundations — donated approximately $427 billion to charities nationwide last year.

But before you donate, experts are urging you to ensure your money isn’t being pocketed by scammers.

“There has been a huge uptick in charitable scams,” CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger said.

Schlesinger said scammers take advantage of Giving Tuesday and generosity during the holiday season.

“It sounds like a legitimate organization, maybe it has the word cancer in it, but it’s a fake organization,” Schlesinger said. “Or, it could be something where they’re phishing for information. A lot of these people get on the phone, they’ll try to get your personal information. You never want to give out any information out about yourself.”

The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance urges anyone looking to donate to keep these tips in mind: