Dear Santa: Christmas wishes granted anonymously through USPS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Every year, Santa Claus receives hundreds of thousands of letters filled with wishes — and a touch of brutal honesty.

This year, Jaxon confessed he’s only “kind of” helped with chores, and Angel promised to be a good boy and “keep my hands and feet to myself.”

Jaxon’s Christmas List

Santa also receives another kind of brutal honesty — the kind that comes from a place of deep need.

“Can you please get me clothes like the other kids wear to school,” Rafael wrote. “My mom can’t afford new clothes for me or my brother. She tries…”

More than 100 years ago, the postal service began helping Santa answer the letters sent to him, according to Jeanne Jackson, the postmaster in Providence.

Over the years, USPS’ Operation Santa has grown to include the community, and now letters from more than a dozen U.S. cities are posted online where they can be adopted to take some of the holiday stress off of Santa’s shoulders.

“It’s anonymous, so they’re not going to know who donated and who sent them something for the holidays,” Jackson explained.

Letters have been adopted so quickly this year, USPS called on more children to write to Santa.

“All year long we’re moving the mail and moving packages and then at Christmas time, that is our time,” Jackson said. “That is our time to shine and that’s when we bring home all the joy and happiness to families.”

Santa’s helpers must register online and pay for the shipping costs.

