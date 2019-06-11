Claire’s recalls JoJo Siwa makeup over asbestos concerns

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered asbestos in more kids’ makeup, following several recalls earlier this year.

Claire’s Stores and Beauty Plus Global recalled two products in response to the FDA’s testing; Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set and Beauty Plus Global’s Contour Effects Palette 2.

Consumers should stop using both products. Claire’s is offering refunds for its recalled makeup kit.

According to the FDA, asbestos exposure can cause illnesses including lung cancer and mesothelioma.

A Barrington mom, Kristiana Warner, first raised concerns about the safety of Claire’s makeup in 2017.

Warner had her daughter’s makeup tested through the law firm where she worked. The results showed asbestos.

“Shock,” she said. “You’re just shocked.”

Following Target 12’s report in 2017, Claire’s pulled some of its makeup from store shelves but did not initiate a recall.

Then the FDA did its own testing and also discovered asbestos in some makeup, which led to recalls of three products in March 2019.

Attorney John Deaton, who specializes in asbestos litigation explained how asbestos can end up in talc-based products.

“When you think about the talc manufacturing process, it’s only pulled out of the ground and pulverized so if that ground has asbestos toom you’re going to get contamination,” Deaton said.

In March, after Claire’s recalled three of its makeup products for asbestos contamination, the retailer told Target 12 it no longer sold talc-based cosmetics.

But the recently recalled JoJo Siwa makeup set was made with talc, according to the ingredient list on the product. The company’s recall announcement said it was available online and in stores nationwide through May 2019.

In its recall announcement, Claire’s said it, “continues to have confidence in the safety and composition of its products,” but did not respond directly to Target 12’s question about why a talc-based product remained on store shelves months after the company vowed it would no longer sell cosmetics with talc in them.

Beauty Plus Global did not respond to Target 12’s request for comment on its recall.

As Target 12 has reported, federal lawmakers are considering a bill that would require warning labels on kids’ makeup that could contain asbestos.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.