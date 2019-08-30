Calls for change after photo embarrasses RI’s medical transport provider

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of a group that represents Rhode Island’s home care agencies and the chair of a legislative committee say the latest problem involving the state’s medical transportation provider shows more needs to be done to improve the service.

On Wednesday, Target 12 revealed a photo that shows a child crouching on the floor of a packed vehicle dispatched by Medical Transportation Management (MTM). The company won a multimillion-dollar state contract last year to handle transportation for qualifying low-income and elderly individuals.

In the above video, Target 12 Consumer Investigator Susan Campbell talks with Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care executive director Nicholas Oliver and House Oversight Committee Chair Patricia Serpa about what they think MTM and the state need to do.