Call 12 for Action: Tesla solar panel problems solved

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Less than a month after Call 12 for Action aired a report on homeowners who have waited months for repairs to their Tesla solar systems, fixes are being made.

After the solar panels on James Cunha’s home stopped working in June, he told Call 12 for Action he tried unsuccessfully for months to schedule an appointment for service.

“I’ve called I would say about a dozen times,” Cunha said. “Their problem was, ‘we don’t have a crew in your area to do a repair.'”

Within days of our report, which aired on Nov. 4, Tesla sent a crew to Cunha’s house.

“The solar system is back up and running,” Cunha said. “So far, it looks good.”

Ann Valentino, of Tiverton, shared a similar story.

“They said to me, ‘Well there’s nothing we can really do at this time. We don’t have qualified technicians that are in that area,'” Valentino recalled.

She said Tesla originally told her she would have to wait until May 2020 for her solar system to be fixed.

“I don’t think I’m asking for a lot,” Valentino said. “I’m just asking for somebody to come here and say, ‘yes, we are taking responsibility for this situation and we are going to make good on your contract and do the repair that needs to be done.'”

Following Call 12 for Action’s questions, Valentino received an email from Tesla, promising an appointment on Nov. 20.

The company said, “based upon your system size, the visit will take ½ day.”

According to the Rhode Island attorney eneral’s consumer protection unit, Valentino’s is the only complaint lodged against Telsa.

In Massachusetts, where Cunha lives, the AG’s office said it is aware of the issue and is working to assist consumers with complaints.

Massachusetts complaints – file online or at (617) 727-8400

Rhode Island complaints – file online or at (401) 274-4400

The AG’s office also said as solar expands in Massachusetts, it is working directly with companies to make sure they understand the law.

Despite Tesla’s responses for consumers, the company has not responded to any questions from Call 12 for Action, including what caused the repair delays.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.