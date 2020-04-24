Live Now
Better Business Bureau getting reports of ‘puppy scam with a COVID twist’

by: Gina Marini

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Now may seem like an opportune time to get a new pet but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a warning about a “puppy scam with a COVID twist.”

Paula Fleming, the BBB’s local chief marketing and sales officer, said their Scam Tracker has been receiving reports from all over the country.

“Potential pet owners being told they have to pay extra for a crate or insurance to have the pet shipped because specifically of the coronavirus,” she explained.

Fleming said as for locally, her office has seen an “uptick in the Connecticut area.”

She advised not buying a pet without first seeing it. If that’s not possible, she said to do a thorough internet search of the picture and the breeder.

“Make sure that you do your due diligence checking out the testimonials of the seller information, the website, if they’re AKC registered,” she said.

Fleming also said not to wire any money and suggested going through a local shelter instead. 

