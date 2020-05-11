12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa
Call 12 For Action on WPRI.com

BBB: Phony websites preying on those seeking PPE, cleaning products

Call 12 For Action

by: Gina Marini

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As stores struggle to keep their shelves stocked with items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, some people are turning to the internet to find what they need.

But do some research before you buy, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns, because people are losing money to fake sellers that are popping up online.

Since the beginning of March, there’s been a nationwide increase in reports of website scams, according to the BBB.

Paula Fleming, the BBB’s local chief marketing and sales officer, says links and ads you see on social media for products like masks, disinfectants and toilet paper may not be legitimate.

“If there is a website promising you a quick turn-around for cheap money, it’s a huge red flag during this pandemic,” she said.

“There’s ads that are running selling personal protective equipment and face masks that claim to be 100 percent protective gear, and they either are not receiving it or it’s false advertising,” Fleming added. “There’s no such 100% cure, whether it’s a sanitizer, a lotion, or a face mask to protect you.”

Fleming advised searching for the website online to see if others have reported complaints about it, and making sure the site is secure before providing any personal or financial information.

“You can simply do that by looking at the address bar at the top when you’re making purchases: make sure it has an https:// standing for ‘secure,'” she explained.

When making purchases online, you should always use a credit card, according to Fleming.

“That way you have an extra layer of protection,” she said. “You can go through the credit card you made these purchases on and dispute the charges.”

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam, you can report it using the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com