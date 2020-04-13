BBB: Be wary of social media quizzes involving personal information

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Finding out how well you know your best friend or which character you’re most like may seem like a fun way to pass the time, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that quizzes going around social media could be harmful if your responses get into the wrong hands.

Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Paula Fleming says to be cautious about taking these short personality quizzes. While the questions being asked may seem meaningless, she said “these are common security questions for your banking and credit card accounts.”

“Sharing this information can actually lead to your accounts being hacked and your personal or financial information being stolen,” Fleming said.

Fleming explained that it’s difficult to decipher whether these quizzes are just for fun or a way to trick you into revealing personal data.

“We’re urging people careful about what you share online,” she added.

Fleming also stressed the importance of reviewing your privacy settings on social media accounts.

“Be strict about the information you share and be mindful of who are sharing that information with,” she said.

Visit the BBB’s website to learn more.

