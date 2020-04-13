1  of  2
Breaking News
Thousands without power in RI and MA; view real-time power outage status here > Severe Weather Alert: Damaging winds, downpours moving through Southern New England
Call 12 For Action on WPRI.com

BBB: Be wary of social media quizzes involving personal information

Call 12 For Action

by: Gina Marini

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Finding out how well you know your best friend or which character you’re most like may seem like a fun way to pass the time, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that quizzes going around social media could be harmful if your responses get into the wrong hands.

Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Paula Fleming says to be cautious about taking these short personality quizzes. While the questions being asked may seem meaningless, she said “these are common security questions for your banking and credit card accounts.”

“Sharing this information can actually lead to your accounts being hacked and your personal or financial information being stolen,” Fleming said.

Fleming explained that it’s difficult to decipher whether these quizzes are just for fun or a way to trick you into revealing personal data.

“We’re urging people careful about what you share online,” she added.

Fleming also stressed the importance of reviewing your privacy settings on social media accounts.

“Be strict about the information you share and be mindful of who are sharing that information with,” she said.

Visit the BBB’s website to learn more.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Call 12 For Action: Volunteer With Us

Want to Volunteer with our Call 12 For Action Team?

We’re always looking for help on our Call 12 For Action consumer investigation team. If you are interested in volunteering your time to help consumers, let us know.

Call 12 For Action Volunteer Application »

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com