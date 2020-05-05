AG Neronha: Debt collectors can’t go after your stimulus check

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Concerned consumers have been reaching out to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit regarding debt collectors attempting to take their stimulus checks.

Preventing debt collectors from going after Rhode Islanders stimulus checks is a top priority for Attorney General Peter Neronha.

He said under current state law, Rhode Islanders are protected from debt collectors demanding they hand over the money.

“We’re prepared to enforce the rule that says or the law that says that those payments are protected from debt collectors,” Neronha said.

Neronha said if a debt collector is trying to garnish someone’s stimulus check, they should call his office’s Consumer Protection Unit at (401) 274-4400.