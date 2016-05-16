California authorities reissue reward in cold case involving RI man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Santa Clara, California police authorities held a news conference Monday to give new details on a cold case murder with a Rhode Island victim.

In 1994, 26-year-old Matthew Flores, a native of East Providence, was killed in the parking lot of Applied Materials in Santa Clara – but his killer was never brought to justice.

A former military officer, Flores was shot and killed at point-blank range while getting out of his car, according to police.

Officials said Monday they are reopening the investigation in hopes of getting to the bottom of the crime, which happened 3,000 miles away from the Ocean State.

During Monday’s conference, officials announced Applied Materials has reissued a $100,000 reward in connection with Flores’ killing. The reward was originally offered after Flores’ death but it never led to an arrest.

Santa Clara authorities urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“Even though it happened more than 20 years ago, it is an open homicide investigation and our detectives are continuing to look for a lead with regard to this case,” said Santa Clara Police Chief Michael Sellers.

Police have surveillance video of a Ford Explorer entering and leaving the Applied Materials parking lot around the time of Flores death, but it is unclear if it is connected to his murder.

“What’s unique is the fact that the murder occurred literally in the blind sport of the surveillance video, so we do not have anyone captured,” Sellers said.

Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara District Attorney, said five cold cases have been solved since he took office. He hopes Flores’ will be the sixth.

“All of us at this podium hope that one day soon, we can call the Flores family and tell them we have found the person or persons responsible for Matthew’s killing,” he said.

Flores left behind and wife and daughter. Authorities say they hope the generous reward will expose even the smallest thread of information that could unravel the mystery of his murder.