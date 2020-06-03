‘Curbside Recycling’ Service Increases During Pandemic

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Starting a business is never easy, especially during a pandemic. One local company is being put to the test and finding out just how important their service during times like these.

Melanie Flamand, co-owner of Curbside Textile Recycling in Warwick says, “We had a lot of requests for pickups obviously during this pandemic. People had nothing else to do but clean out their closets and they had at the time no one to give them to.”

Marjorie Muller and Melanie Flamand decided to start Curbside Textile Recycling back in November.

“We make it convenient for people to recycle their clothes,” explained Flamand.

The free pick up service currently serves Warwick, West Warwick, East Greenwich and North Kingstown.

Flamand said,”We follow the trash routes, the recycling routes for the cities and towns that we are in. So, you just simply put it out on your trash or recycle day and we’ll pick it up. The clothing, the clothes, shoes and handbags are then sorted and graded an then redistributed around the world.”

The business a career change for both; Flamand coming from the insurance world and Muller from banking.

“There were several things that we liked about it. One was helping the environment..diverting stuff out of the landfill and the other was the ability to give back to some of the charities,” co-owner Marjorie Muller said.

The pandemic created a greater need with so many people staying home.

Muller said, “Things have really been picking up lately. We’ve also decided to go statewide on an appointment basis.”

“One gentleman from Pawtucket for a statewide pick up actually had 24 bags and he was thrilled that we could help him out…people that just don’t have the time to go out,” said Flamand

They are also now taking non perishable food donations – dropping off items to places like the Amos House and local food pantries.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook or Twitter and we may share your story in the days ahead.