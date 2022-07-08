MONTREAL, QC (WPRI) — The Bruins did not have a first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but still added pieces to their team in day two on Friday.

Here is the full list of players that Boston selected.

2nd round (54th overall) – Matthew Poitras (Center)

4th round (117th overall) – Cole Spicer (Center)

4th round (119th overall) – Dans Locmelis (Center)

5th round (132nd overall) – Frederic Brunet (Defense)

6th round (183rd overall) – Reid Dyck (Goaltender)

7th round (200th overall) – Jackson Edward (Defense)