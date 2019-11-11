Brown University student to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions semis

(WPRI) — Dhruv Gaur will continue his quest for a $250,000 prize Monday night when he competes in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions semifinals.

Gaur – a Brown University student and 2018 Jeopardy! College Champion – easily defeated his competition in the quarterfinals last week.

His competition in the semifinals includes user experience librarian Emma Boettcher of Chicago, Illinois and music teacher Kyle Jones of Aurora, Colorado.

Guar, who is from Gainesville, Georgia, was selected as one of the 15 best contestants from the past two seasons to compete in the contest, with the winner taking home a quarter-million dollars.

During an appearance on The Rhode Show last week, Gaur said Jeopardy! is really hard to prepare for but he said he hopes watching previous episodes of the game show and reading a lot of books pays off.