BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials in Brockton say they are going to begin spraying the city with mosquito-killing aerosol after they discovered a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The city says the spray will begin on Wednesday, September 7, and that it will have no harmful effects on the environment or people living in the area.

Residents can call the mayor’s office at 508-580-7123 for more information.