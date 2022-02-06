Woman transported to hospital after fire breaks out in home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to the Providence Fire Department, a 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after fire broke out at a home on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said she was unconscious at the time.

Firefighters were called to the Louisa St. home around 2 p.m., which is located across the street from the Boys & Girls Club.

A 12 News crew on scene saw firefighters on the roof of the home while smoke was coming out of it.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

