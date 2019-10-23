Woman dies after suffering severe burns in New Bedford apartment fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly woman – who was rescued from her New Bedford apartment after it caught fire Tuesday – has died, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the woman, 84, was found severely burned in her third-floor apartment on Coffin Avenue.

The woman allegedly told firefighters she had left some items on top of a space heater prior to the fire breaking out.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital’s Trauma Center to be treated for severe burns and smoke inhalation but later succumbed to her injuries.

Fire officials said the woman was the only person living in the building at the time and the other two apartments were vacant.

Even though the fire appears to be accidental, the cause remains under investigation.

