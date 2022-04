PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Union Avenue in the area of the Route 10 off-ramp on Saturday evening.

12 News observed personal belongings scattered on the ground as police collected evidence from the scene.

The victim is described as an older woman, according to police. Her name is not being released at this time.

There’s no word on any arrests.

Police are on scene in Providence investigating a hit and run on Union Avenue off of Route 10. We are working on getting details at this time. Will have more info tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/khVP8bP7RW — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) April 30, 2022

