Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 2 state police cruisers; 1 trooper hospitalized

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after two Rhode Island State Police cruisers were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Providence overnight.

State police say a woman who was “heavily intoxicated” has been charged with Driving Under the Influence following the multi-car crash on I-95 South just past the Rt. 146 merge.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, swerved into the breakdown lane around midnight and rear-ended one cruiser, who then hit the cruiser in front and was thrust into the travel lane, state police said.

The troopers were originally on the side of the road investigating another two-car crash when the woman struck the cruisers.

A 12 News viewer captured the woman being taken into custody on camera.

One trooper was transported to Miriam Hospital for evaluation, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The woman is being held at the Lincoln Barracks until her arraignment in Providence District Court later Monday morning.